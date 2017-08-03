Cecil Shorts: Undergoes surgery

Shorts (knee) indicated Wednesday that he underwent his third surgery in seven months.

Shorts tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL, to go along with dislocating his kneecap in December. The devastating injury has put the rest of his career in question, as he could feasibly be sidelined through 2018. Not only would Shorts need to recover in full, but also regain the necessary acceleration needed to separate from younger defenders. He was already showing signs of decline, so he figures to face an uphill battle going forward.