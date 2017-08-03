Cecil Shorts: Undergoes surgery
Shorts (knee) indicated Wednesday that he underwent his third surgery in seven months.
Shorts tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL, to go along with dislocating his kneecap in December. The devastating injury has put the rest of his career in question, as he could feasibly be sidelined through 2018. Not only would Shorts need to recover in full, but also regain the necessary acceleration needed to separate from younger defenders. He was already showing signs of decline, so he figures to face an uphill battle going forward.
More News
-
Cecil Shorts: Facing 18-to-24 month recovery•
-
Buccaneers' Cecil Shorts: Future in doubt after catastrophic knee injury in 2016•
-
Buccaneers' Cecil Shorts: Placed on IR•
-
Buccaneers' Cecil Shorts: Severe knee damage•
-
Buccaneers' Cecil Shorts: Season over•
-
Buccaneers' Cecil Shorts: Believed to have major injury•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...