Hansen was released by the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hansen made his Texans debut in Week 13 of the 2020 season, marking his first NFL appearance since his 2017 rookie campaign. The California product erupted for five receptions and 101 yards, and he followed it up with back-to-back weeks of at least 55 receiving yards. However, he tapered off at the end of the year. The 26-year-old will now look for a new team.