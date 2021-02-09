Warmack was released by the Seahawks on Monday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Warmack elected to opt out of the 2020 season, and he'll be on the lookout for a new home following Monday's move. The guard hasn't seen any NFL action since the 2018 campaign after also choosing to sit out in 2019 to focus on returning to health.
