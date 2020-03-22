Seahawks' Chance Warmack: Joining Seattle
Warmack agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Seahawks on Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The former 2013 first-round pick hasn't seen NFL action since 2018 but will get another opportunity. Warmack is the fourth offensive lineman the Seahawks have added this offseason, and brings 68 total games of experience. He'll hope to battle for a depth lineman option at guard for 2020.
