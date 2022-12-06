Dicker made two of his three field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries against the Raiders during the 27-20 loss Sunday.

Dicker missed just his first kick of the season as he continues to fill in admirably for Dustin Hopkins (hamstring). His one miss came from 52-yards out, so the rookie kicker still hasn't missed a kick within 50 yards. Despite remaining effective once again, Dicker's fantasy value was again hurt by head coach Brandon Staley's aggressive play calling, as he chose to pass up a 34-yard field-goal attempt early in the game, only to fail to convert on fourth down. If this aggressive play calling continues, it will make a tough matchup against a good Miami defense even more difficult.