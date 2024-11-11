Dicker converted both of his two field-goal tries and made all three of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 27-17 win versus the Titans.

Dicker's farthest kick Sunday came from 37 yards out, just a bit longer than an extra point, so he wasn't necessarily put to the test in Week 10. It was nonetheless a positive development for him, as he had missed kicks in each of his two games prior. He'll be kicking in a dome again in Week 11 versus the Bengals.