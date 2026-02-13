Hand accumulated 29 tackles (18 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and four passes defensed, including one interception, over 13 games in the 2025 regular season.

Hand's Week 14 interception of Jalen Hurts marked the first of his eight-year career, and the pick helped lead the Chargers to a pivotal victory over the defending champs. The defensive end managed to exceed his 2024 sack total (1.0) despite playing four fewer games in 2025. The 30-year-old will enter the 2026 season as an unrestricted free agent, free to hunt a contract from any team that desires his services.