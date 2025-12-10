Hand recorded two tackles (one solo) and an interception during Monday's 22-19 win versus the Eagles.

Hand fooled quarterback Jalen Hurts by dropping back from the line of scrimmage into coverage in the middle of the second quarter, and the short pass ended up being thrown straight to him. The ball was punched out of his hands on the return and subsequently recovered by Hurts, who then coughed it up for linebacker Troy Dye to recover. Hand will be looking to cause more chaos in a Week 15 matchup against a pass-dependent Kansas City offense.