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Chargers' Devonte Ross: Joining Chargers
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RotoWire Staff
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The Chargers signed Ross as an undrafted free agent Saturday.
Ross spent his first three collegiate seasons at Troy before transferring to Penn State in 2025. He caught 36 passes for 501 yards and five touchdowns during his lone season with the Nittany Lions and cad add value as a returner as well.