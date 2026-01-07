Chargers' Kendall Williamson: Not practicing Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson (ankle) will not practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Williamson left last Sunday's game against the Broncos early with an ankle injury and does not seem to have progressed in his recovery much since that point. The third-string defensive back will likely see his special teams production replaced by the newly signed Marcus Maye if he is unable to recover in time to suit up for Sunday's playoff game against the Patriots.