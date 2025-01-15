Vidal finished his rookie campaign with 43 carries for 155 yards and an additional five receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown across 10 games.

The 2024 sixth-round pick was considered a possible deep sleeper entering the year given the uncertain availability of oft-injured backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, but the imported Ravens duo were relatively healthy throughout the year, relegating Vidal to a healthy inactive at portions of the season. Even when the rookie had opportunities to flourish due to various injuries to the aforementioned duo, Vidal only saw six or more carries twice throughout the season and played just over 21 offensive snaps twice throughout the entire campaign. The Chargers clearly prioritize multiple rotational backs and depth given the offensive emphasis of the position, but it's unclear if Vidal will be a part of the team's larger goals despite Dobbins entering the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and Edwards due a $3 million bonus entering his age-30 season.