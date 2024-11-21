McConkey (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice estimate.

McConkey was on the field for 73 percent of the Chargers' snaps on offense during the team's Week 11 win over the Bengals en route to catching six of his nine targets for 123 yards. However, now that he's listed as having a shoulder issue, the wideout's status is worth tracking as Monday night's game against the Ravens approaches. Look for added context regarding McConkey's Week 12 playing prospects to arrive via his participation level in Friday's practice.