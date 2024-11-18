McConkey caught six of his nine targets for 123 yards in the 34-27 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

McConkey was briefly in the locker room due to an apparent shoulder injury in the first half, but the rookie returned relatively shortly thereafter. Justin Herbert found the Georgia product twice on the final drive of the game, as McConkey tallied receptions of 28 and 27 yards to help put the team in field-goal range before J.K. Dobbins punctuated the win with a long touchdown run. This is now the eighth time this season McConkey has led all Chargers receivers in targets as he continues to emerge as Herbert's go-to target. Expect the 23-year-old to be poised with more opportunities next week against a susceptible Ravens pass defense.