Johnston (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday.

After being limited Wednesday, Johnston -- who was inactive for the Chargers' 29-27 win over the Dolphins in Week 6 -- returned to a full session a day later, which sets the stage for the wideout to return to action Sunday against the Colts. Prior to his injury, Johnston was off to a fantasy-friend start to the 2025 campaign, with a 26/377/4 receiving line (on 41 targets) through five contests.