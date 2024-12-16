Dissly (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice reports.

Dissly was injured in Week 14 against the Chiefs and missed this past Sunday's loss to the Bucs. He's viewed as "week-to-week," and now the Chargers have a short week ahead of a Thursday night game against the division-rival Broncos. With Dissly out versus Tampa Bay, Stone Smartt played 67 percent of the offensive snaps and posted a useful 5-50-0 receiving line on six targets, though he also lost a fumble.