Gordon signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Gordon signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in May of 2020 and spent the entirety of the offseason with the franchise. With just one season of starting experience at Washington State, Gordon is still considered quite raw despite solid numbers. Specifically, he completed 71.6 percent of his passes for 5,579 yards (8.1 YPA), 48 touchdowns and 16 interceptions during his final season at college. He'll be a project for Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid, and he might pick up a few things from Patrick Mahomes as well.