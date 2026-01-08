Cook recorded 85 tackles (50 solo) and six passes defensed in 17 games with Kansas City in 2025.

After emerging as a starter last season, Cook remained one of the Chiefs' top producers in their defensive backfield in 2025, notching new career highs in total tackles and in passes defensed. It might have been a bit disappointing that he could not come away with any interceptions, but he almost certainly did enough in the final year of his rookie deal to earn a second NFL contract and a big raise, whether that be in Kansas City or elsewhere. He is currently on track to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.