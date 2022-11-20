The Chiefs elevated Powell from their practice squad Saturday for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Powell was drafted by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2021 Draft, but he'll have a chance to make his NFL debut in Week 11 of the 2022 campaign. Kansas City recently placed Mecole Hardman (abdomen) on IR and already ruled out JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), so Powell and fellow practice-squad wideout Marcus Kemp figure to provide depth behind Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore.