Hopkins had four receptions (nine targets) for 90 yards in Friday's 19-17 win over Las Vegas.

Hopkins snapped out of a marginal slump to post his highest receiving yardage total of both Friday's win and his season to date. The 32-year-old also recorded a season-worst 44 percent catch rate in order to become the game's leading receiver. Hopkins managed to help his offense beyond the box score by drawing two instrumental pass interference flags late in a hard-fought victory. Nuk should continue providing flex value in most fantasy formats for next Sunday's home matchup against the Chargers in Week 14.