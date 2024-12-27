Hopkins caught two of four targets for seven yards in Wednesday's 29-10 win over the Steelers.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns but Hopkins wasn't responsible for much of that production. While Hopkins' jump ball ability is still a valuable asset, Kansas City has preferred to get the ball out quickly to speedier alternatives such as Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown, limiting Hopkins' involvement in recent weeks. Hopkins will likely be rested in Week 18 against the Broncos since the Chiefs have sewn up the No. 1 seed in the AFC.