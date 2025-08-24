The Jets traded Nnadi to the Chiefs on Sunday in exchange for a conditional 2027 draft-pick swap, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Nnadi spent his first seven NFL campaigns with Kansas City before signing with the Jets in March. However, the Florida State product won't end up playing in a regular-season game for New York; instead, he'll continue his career with the only squad he's suited for as a pro. Nnadi doesn't rack up fantasy-relevant stats as an IDP, but he's been incredibly durable, playing in all 17 regular-season contests each of the past four years. He'll likely work in a rotational role with the Chiefs as he did last season, though his snap count may decrease after the team brought in a pair of defensive tackles in rookie Omarr Norman-Lott (ankle) and veteran Jerry Tillery.