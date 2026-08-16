Chiefs' Garrett Nussmeier: Solid in preseason debut

Nussmeier completed 13 of 19 passes for 98 yards during the Chiefs' 20-12 preseason loss to the Rams on Saturday.

Justin Fields served as the Chiefs' starter Saturday and led the team's first two offensive drives before turning the keys over to Nussmeier. The rookie seventh-rounder looked good out of the gate, leading long scoring drives in the second quarter than ended with field goals from 37 and 35 yards from Harrison Butker. Fields is firmly entrenched as the Chiefs' backup quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes (knee), so Nussmeier is competing against Chris Oladokun for the QB3 role in the upcoming season. Kansas City's next preseason game against Tampa Bay takes place Saturday, Aug. 22.