Pacheco rushed three times for 21 yards and a touchdown without receiving a target in Friday's preseason loss to the Bears.

Pacheco handled the first and last touches of Kansas City's opening drive Friday, the latter of which netted him a two-yard touchdown. It is worth mentioning that veteran backup Kareem Hunt got the first crack at the goal line from three yards out on the previous carry before giving way to Pacheco. That's a scenario that could pop up during the regular season, where Pacheco has scoring opportunities poached by Hunt from in close. The 26-year-old Pacheco is still the preferred option for both his team and fantasy managers when the Chiefs take on the Charges on Sept. 5.