Pacheco carried the ball twice for six yards while adding one catch for five yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Chicago.

Pacheco seems to be buried on the Chiefs' running back depth chart, but two of his three touches came during the first series of the game, Patrick Mahomes' lone drive. Clyde Edwards-Helaire received Kansas City's first two carries, but it was Pacheco, not Ronald Jones, who received the third. That follows reports of Pacheco impressing Andy Reid in training camp, so it's possible the seventh-rounder has a chance to push for a meaningful role this season.