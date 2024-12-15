Pacheco rushed 13 times for 32 yards and brought in his only target for 15 yards in the Chiefs' 21-7 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Pacheco and backfield mate Kareem Hunt finished with the same number of carries, one week after Pacheco appeared to reclaim his lead-back role with 16 totes against Chargers. Hunt actually outgained Pacheco by 13 yards and one target, although the latter did more with his one pass-catching opportunity. The division of labor in the ground attack during a tough Week 16 home matchup Saturday afternoon against the Texans will therefore be interesting to monitor, and if star signal-caller Patrick Mahomes were to miss that game with the ankle injury he suffered Sunday, it could be even tougher sledding on the ground for either back.