Wiley (ACL) is participating in positional drills at mandatory minicamp Tuesday with a brace on his right knee, Sports Radio 810 WHB reports.

Head coach Andy Reid said in April that Wiley, who tore his ACL during practice early last November, is doing well in his recovery. It's encouraging that he's already been cleared to take part in individual drills, but the 2024 fourth-round pick may still not be fully cleared for training camp or Week 1. Noah Gray remains positioned as the No. 2 tight end behind Travis Kelce for Kansas City, so once fully recovered Wiley will likely find himself competing with Robert Tonyan for the No. 3 gig.