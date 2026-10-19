Walker ripped off 128 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and added two catches (on three targets) for 11 yards during Sunday's 22-6 win against the Chargers.

Following the Chiefs' Week 5 bye, Walker continued his early-season momentum with his new team, surpassing 100 yards on the ground for the fourth time in five games in a different uniform than the Seahawks. He now boasts 133.0 rushing yards per game, which prorated over a 17-game slate (2,261) would easily go past Eric Dickerson's NFL record 2,105 from the 1984 campaign and also mark the 10th 2,000-yard season in the history of the league. Walker's next chance to strike occurs next Sunday when he visits his former teammates in Seattle.