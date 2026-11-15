Walker (groin), who won't play Sunday in Atlanta, is expected to "be able to go" next Sunday against the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Walker showed up at the Chiefs' facilities Friday with a tight groin, didn't take part in the ensuing practice and then was listed as questionable for Week 10 action. The team then ruled him out Saturday, which Rapoport called "more precautionary than anything else." In Walker's absence, rookie fifth-round pick Emmett Johnson is expected to be Kansas City's primary runner.