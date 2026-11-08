Walker rushed 18 times for 102 yards and a touchdown and brought in all four targets for 41 yards and two more scores in the Chiefs' 35-12 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Walker put together another one of his signature high-efficiency performances on the ground, averaging 5.7 yards per carry in the process. He contributed a seven-yard touchdown reception on the first play of the second quarter, and he struck again as a receiver via a 25-yard scoring grab with just over five minutes remaining in the first half. Walker capped off the highly fantasy-friendly day with his seventh rushing touchdown of the season, a two-yard run in the waning moments of the third quarter. Walker is up to 872 rushing yards, 172 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns heading into a Week 10 road matchup against the Falcons next Sunday.