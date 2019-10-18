Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Gets into end zone during win

Hardman secured two of three targets for 28 yards and a touchdown and returned one punt for 36 yards in the Chiefs' 30-6 win over the Broncos on Thursday.

Hardman was on the receiving end of Patrick Mahomes' only touchdown pass of the night before the latter's exit from the game early in the second quarter with a knee injury. The rookie also flashed his impressive speed on his one punt return and snapped a three-game touchdown-less streak with his 21-yard scoring grab in the first quarter. Hardman will look to build on Thursday's performance in a Week 8 matchup against the Packers, a week from Sunday.