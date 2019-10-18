Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Gets into end zone during win
Hardman secured two of three targets for 28 yards and a touchdown and returned one punt for 36 yards in the Chiefs' 30-6 win over the Broncos on Thursday.
Hardman was on the receiving end of Patrick Mahomes' only touchdown pass of the night before the latter's exit from the game early in the second quarter with a knee injury. The rookie also flashed his impressive speed on his one punt return and snapped a three-game touchdown-less streak with his 21-yard scoring grab in the first quarter. Hardman will look to build on Thursday's performance in a Week 8 matchup against the Packers, a week from Sunday.
More News
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Catches all four targets•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Gains 79 receiving yards•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Disappointing Week 4 showing•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Picks up 104 yards in win•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Hauls in first touchdown•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Could see expanded role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Instant reaction: Mahomes injury hurts
Patrick Mahomes went down with what could be a serious knee injury during the first half of...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Waivers: Injury replacements
We've got the potential for some real difference makers on the wire in what could be a huge...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
RB Preview: Fournette breakout coming
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...