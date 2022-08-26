Hardman caught his only target for five yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Packers.

The grab came on Kansas City's second possession, and Hardman didn't stay in the game much longer than that. The fourth-year player was effectively the team's No. 1 wide receiver in the preseason finale with JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (concussion) both sidelined, but it's still not clear if Hardman will see a significant increase in his role compared to last season -- when he set career highs with 59 catches on 83 targets for 693 yards -- once the entire group is healthy.