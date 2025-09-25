Danna (quadriceps) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Danna was unable to play against the Giants this past Sunday due to a quad injury that he suffered during the Chiefs' Week 2 loss to the Eagles. However, his ability to practice in full Thursday indicates that he is past the issue and should suit up against the Ravens on Sunday, barring a setback. Danna's anticipated return will likely lead to a decrease in snaps at defensive end for rookie third-rounder Ashton Gillotte.