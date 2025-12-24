Chiefs' Nazeeh Johnson: Activated from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chiefs activated Johnson (shoulder) from injured reserve Wednesday.
Johnson opened the regular season on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury he sustained in a preseason game in August, but his activation from IR puts him on track to make his 2025 regular-season debut against the Broncos on Thursday. The 2022 seventh-rounder could step into a prominent role in the Chiefs' secondary for the final two games of the regular season, given that Trent McDuffie (knee) and Jaylon Watson (groin) were both placed on injured reserve.
