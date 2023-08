Jones, who fractured a couple of fingers in Sunday's preseason loss to the Saints, has no clear return date, John Dillon of ChiefsWire reports.

"We will see how he does," were the words of head coach Andy Reid, regarding Jones. The rookie seventh-round selection exited the game after suffering the injury and did not return. Whether Jones may be able to practice and play through the fractured fingers, or if he needs some time off the field remains to be seen.