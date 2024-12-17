Mahomes (ankle) was listed as a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

The Chiefs didn't hold a rigorous practice session to kick off Week 16 prep just two days after Sunday's 21-7 win over the Browns, but Mahomes' full listing nonetheless suggests that he's on track to play Saturday against the Texans. Even if Kansas City continues to list Mahomes as a full participant Wednesday and Thursday, fantasy managers planning on using him in Week 16 will still want to keep a close eye on reports pertaining to the quarterback's health leading up to Saturday, as he was diagnosed with a mild right high-ankle sprain following his early exit from Sunday's win in Cleveland. For his part, Mahomes told Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star prior to Tuesday's session that he has responded "better quicker" to his latest injury than the high-ankle sprain he sustained in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs two years ago. His ability to practice in any fashion so soon after spraining the ankle would seem to support that notion.