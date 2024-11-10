Kelce secured eight of 12 targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 16-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Kelce set the pace for the Chiefs in receptions and targets while checking in just a yard short of Kareem Hunt for a tie for the team lead in that category as well. The star tight end also recorded his second touchdown of the season on a two-yard grab late in the first half, and he now boasts a 32-254-2 line on 40 targets in his last three games alone as Kansas City prepares for a Week 11 road showdown against the Bills.