Chiefs' Trey Smith: Unable to practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (back) is not practicing Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Smith departed Kansas City's win over the Raiders in Week 7 early due to a back issue, and spasms are now preventing him from participating in practice. The standout right guard will have two more opportunities to get back on the field as at least a limited participant ahead of the Chiefs' game against the Commanders on Monday.