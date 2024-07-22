Worthy (illness) is not practicing Monday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Worthy missed OTAs and mandatory minicamp due to a hamstring injury before retaking the practice field last week, and though he's now dealing with an illness, there's no indication the rookie first-round pick will be sidelined long. Worthy got off to a quick start, connecting with quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a deep touchdown during Sunday's practice. Once back on the field, Worthy will resume competing for first-team reps alongside Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown.