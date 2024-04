Collier intends to sign with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' team site reports.

Collier attended small school Lock Haven and compiled a 236-1,393-12 rushing line across 11 games last season, adding 22-238-3 as a receiver. The rookie will try to make an impression behind Derrick Henry, Justice Hill and second-year back Keaton Mitchell this summer.