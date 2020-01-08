Play

Thompson signed with the Seahawks' practice squad Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Toledo spent a week on Seattle's practice roster earlier in the season, but the Seahawks could use depth again since Malik Turner (concussion) and Jaron Brown (knee) are battling injuries. If Thompson's promoted before Sunday's divisional-round matchup versus the Packers, he'll likely work in a special-teams role.

