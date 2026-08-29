The Dolphins waived Bennett on Saturday.

Bennett signed with the Dolphins on Wednesday after being waived by the Bears in mid-August. The running back was a substitute for Ollie Gordon (ribs) in Friday's preseason finale against the Falcons. Bennett, an undrafted free agent out of Kennesaw State, rushed five times for eight yards in the contest. He will now be subject to waivers through Monday due to Sunday's cutdown day. If the 23-year-old goes unclaimed, he will become a free agent able to sign with any team's 53-man roster or practice squad.