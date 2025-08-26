The Colts waived Owen on Tuesday, Amanda Foster of the team's official site reports.

Owen signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in May and entered training camp competing for a depth spot at wide receiver. He led all Colts receivers in catches (13) and targets (16) while finishing second in yards (124) with a touchdown across three preseason games, but it wasn't enough for the Ohio product to crack the team's 53-man roster. Still, Owen showed enough during training camp and the preseason to garner interest from teams looking to add wide receiver depth through the waiver wire. If he clears waivers, Owen would be a candidate to return to the Colts as a member of the practice squad.