The Ravens cut Dowell (undisclosed) from the practice squad with an injury settlement Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Dowell joined the Ravens' practice squad Monday, but he will no longer be a part of the organization after being let go Saturday. The nature and severity of his injury isn't clear, but once he's fully healthy, Dowell will look to join a team in need of extra help on special teams and at wide receiver.