Richardson (back/foot) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.
The Colts didn't actually practice Wednesday, but Richardson's inclusion on the team's initial injury report makes his status worth tracking as Sunday's game against the Giants approaches. The QB has two more chances to upgrade to full participation before the team assigns Week 17 game designations.
