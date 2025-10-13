Richardson (eye) is expected to mis multiple weeks after sustaining an orbital fracture ahead of Sunday's win over the Cardinals, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Richardson was hospitalized after being hit in the eye by a piece of workout equipment in pregame warmups Sunday. He's dealing with significant swelling around the eye, impairing his vision, though there isn't believed to be any damage to his actual eye. With Richardson out for the immediate future, the Colts could look outside the organization for a veteran backup behind Daniel Jones. Sixth-round rookie Riley Leonard is another option for QB2 duties.