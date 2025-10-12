Colts' Anthony Richardson: Inactive Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Richardson is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports.
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Richardson sustained an unspecified injury during warmups, so the quarterback isn't a healthy inactive for the contest. Riley Leonard is thus slated to serve as Daniel Jones' top backup Sunday.
