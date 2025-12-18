The Colts opened Richardson's (orbital) 21-day practice window Thursday, Amanda Foster of the team's official site reports.

Per Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis, Richardson, who last practiced Oct. 10, is likely to be eased back into drills, with some scout-team reps possibly on tap during Thursday's session. While Richardson's return to practice is a step in the right direction, head coach Shane Steichen noted that the signal-caller "still has some vision limitations" as a result of fracturing the orbital bone in his right eye and won't be available for Monday's game against the 49ers. With Daniel Jones (Achilles) out for the season, Philip Rivers is currently the top quarterback on the Colts' roster, while Riley Leonard is next up on the depth chart.