Colts' Anthony Richardson: Still seeking trade

Though Richardson's trade request is still on the table, GM Chris Ballard's stance regarding the QB's status remains unchanged, Kevin Bowen of 1075thefan.com reports.

Ballard said the current intention is for the Colts to carry three quarterbacks into the regular season, and for now Richardson remains in the backup mix behind Daniel Jones, along with Riley Leonard and Easton Stick. Regarding Richardson, who the team took fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Ballard noted, "we are not just giving him away." It's still possible that another team looking for QB depth will explore dealing for Richardson in the coming weeks, but for now he's on track to compete for slotting behind Jones (Achilles), who indicated Monday that he'll be full go to start training camp.