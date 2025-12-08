Richardson (orbital) will not be activated from injured reserve this week, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

The Colts find themselves in need of options at the quarterback spot with Daniel Jones (Achilles) out for the season and Riley Leonard (knee) also banged up, but Richardson will not be one of them immediately, as his recovery continues from the orbital fracture he sustained in mid-October. Brett Rypien -- who is on the practice squad -- is the only Colts quarterback without an injury concern heading into Week 15.