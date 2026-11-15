Raimann has entered the league's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Raimann took a hit to the head in the first quarter, and following tests by medical staff, the fifth-year offensive lineman has been diagnosed with a concussion. Luke Tenuta will stay in at left tackle for the rest of Sunday's game due to the absence of Raimann, who faces an uphill battle to play in the Colts' Week 11 tilt against the Texans on Thursday Night Football.